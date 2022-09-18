A series of strong earthquakes hit Taiwan on Sunday

A series of strong, 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Sunday, 18 September 2022.

The center was off the southeastern coast, but the tremors could be felt across Taiwan, said the weather bureau of Taiwan.

Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.

The powerful earthquake has caused collapsed buildings, derailed train carriages, and sparking tsunami warnings.

Approximately, 29 passengers in a derailed train were reportedly unharmed.

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s fire department said two people were trapped in a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli and two people had been rescued, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital.

Nordic people living in Taiwan are encouraged to comment if and how they felt the earthquakes of which the last reached 7.2 and was only 10 km deep.