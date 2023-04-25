China and Norway extend PPH Pilot program

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) previously issued a report informing that China and Norway will extend the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another five years.

According to CNIPA, the report says that:

“The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Norwegian Industrial Property Office (NIPO) have jointly decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another five years from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028.”

Furthermore, the report says that the established Guideline of CNIPA-NIPO PPH Request remains controlling the pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants’ PPH requests at the two offices.

Source: http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/4/7/art_1340_183398.html