China / International relations / Norway

China and Norway extend PPH Pilot program

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by AA Thornton.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) previously issued a report informing that China and Norway will extend the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another five years.

According to CNIPA, the report says that:

“The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Norwegian Industrial Property Office (NIPO) have jointly decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another five years from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028.”

Furthermore, the report says that the established Guideline of CNIPA-NIPO PPH Request remains controlling the pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants’ PPH requests at the two offices.

Source: http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/4/7/art_1340_183398.html

Related posts:

Telenor chose Ericsson for 5G supplier and continues cooperation with Huawei Chinese rights lawyer awarded with Swedish Human Rights prize Massive protests lead China to further unwind Covid rules Taiwan foreign minister says 2027 could be the year of conflict with China

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *