Celebration over 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Denmark celebrated 50th anniversary reign on the throne of Queen Margrethe II on 11 September 2022.

The Queen originally marked the anniversary in January of this year, but the festivities had to be postponed because of the pandemic, COVID-19.

According to Her Majesty’s request, she scaled back her own jubilee after the death of her third cousin, Elizabeth II, called for a moment of silence, and sent a sorrowful letter to Elizabeth’s oldest son, King Charles III, that said, “We shall miss her terribly.”

Queen Margrethe II was appointed to the throne at age 13 in January 1972, when Denmark made a constitutional change to allow female succession.

