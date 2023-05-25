Da Nang of Vietnam all set for international firework festival

Vietnam’s city, Da Nang, is ready for its International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) which will be held from 2 June to 8 July 2023.

This year’s main theme is” The World Without Distance.” The event will feature eight teams from the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Vietnam competing over five nights across two months.

Accorrording Vietnam Plus, each team will put on a 20-minute performance based on five themes: No Distance Love, Peace for the World, Equality for Human Being, No Limits Innovation, and Sustainable Tourism Development.

The two best teams will compete to take the top prize on the final night.

Tran Xuan Hung, leader of the DIFF 2023 stage construction team said this year’s stage is on the Han River bank on Tran Hung Dao street of Son Tra district with a 5,000-seat grandstand to be provided.

Any Scandinavians in the area feel free to check out the event and share with us.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/da-nang-ready-for-international-firework-festival/253616.vnp