Cambodia expects to welcome more foreigners to visit Angkor Archeological Park

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Angkor Archeological Park in Cambodia has welcomed 498,513 international visitors from January to August of 2023, reported Xinhua.

The significant rise of foreigners’ visit made 23.09 million USD in revenue from ticket sales during the eight-month period, up 420 percent from 4.44 million USD, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise’s statement.

“We hope that more foreign tourists will come to Cambodia, especially to Angkor, in coming years as many airlines have resumed their flights to the kingdom,” said Ministry of Tourism’s Secretary of State Top Sopheak.

Angkor Archeological Park is a tourists’ attraction in Southeast Asia that was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1992. It is located in northwest Siem Reap province of Cambodia.

