“Norwegian Spirit” and “Norwegian Sun” ready to cruise around Asia

The 2024/25 itineraries of the ships “Norwegian Spirit” and “Norwegian Sun” cruising around Asia were recently released by the Norwegian Cruise Line.

With a 12-day cruise trip, the “Norwegian Spirit” will sail from Manila of Philippines, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul from September 2024 to April 2025 and include a stop in Hong Kong for the first time in four years.

While the “Norwegian Sun” will depart from Melbourne, Australia for the first time. This will be the first time the ship will cruise in Asia with a six-month trip period, according to the TTG Asia.

Besides Melbourne, the “Norwegian Sun” also departs from Sydney, Auckland, Honolulu and Papeete, with itineraries showcasing French Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Source: https://www.ttgasia.com/2023/09/14/norwegian-heads-to-asia-with-destination-rich-itineraries/