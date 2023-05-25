Many areas of Pattaya experience flood

Many areas of Pattaya experienced flooding last night, 24 May 2023 as Thailand’s officially entering rainy season.

Roads including Sukhumvit, South Pattaya, Pattaya Beach, Third Road near the Paniat Chang intersection, Moom Aroi intersection, and the road along the railway were blocked by the water, reported The Thaiger.

The rain started around 9.30 PM on Wednesday night, causing some areas to have flood levels between thirty centimeters and one meter high.

Though, the rain and flooding already subsided more quickly than previous years due to the installation of larger drains.

The officials warned people to be cautious and prepared for future thunderstorms and flooding.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/pattaya/pattaya-hit-by-floods-as-thailand-enters-rainy-season