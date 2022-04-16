DABAs ‘Meet the Chambers’ continues with Indonesia & Cambodia

Denmark Asia Business alliance (DABA) invites you to join the second webinar out of a series of four webinars in 2022, where you will get a chance to meet the Danish Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils across Asia.

In this webinar you will get a chance to meet:

Nordic Business Council, Indonesia (Speaker: Charlotte Cato, Vice Chairperson of the Board)

Danish Indonesian Business Chamber (Speaker: Peter Lund, Chairman)

Nordcham Cambodia (Speaker: Kjeld M. Olsen, Board Member/Honorary Consul)

Danish Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong (Host: Anita Vogel, Chairman)

When: Wednesday 20th of April

Time: 4.00 PM – 5.00 PM (Hong Kong/Bali) / 15:00 PM – 16:00PM (Cambodia/Jakarta) /10.00 AM- 11.00 AM (Denmark)

Find more information and sign up here