Ambassador Thunborg and NGO Islamic Relief discussed SIDA funded projects in Cotabato City

Last week, Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg visited the NGO Islamic Relief in Cotabato City to discuss the projects funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila informs that Sida funded the peacebuilding project in Maguindanao and emergency response for Typhoon Odette-affected communities in Surigao. Through Sida’s support, Islamic Relief was able to provide capacity building for peace mediation, livelihood skills training, and emergency assistance to far-flung communities hardest hit by conflicts and calamities.

During the visit, Ambassador Thunborg also met with the Women Insider Mediators, a group of women leaders from various NGOs. Through the Swedish government and the United Nations Development Programme’s partnership to integrate the Women, Peace, Security Agenda in BARMM, the Women Insider Mediators undergo capacity training and consultation, and planning workshops to strengthen their skills in conflict mediation and peacebuilding.

With MP Mussolino Lidasan, Bangsamoro Transition Authority Member and Executive Director of the Al Qalam Institute, Ambassador Thunborg discussed the institute’s projects for Muslim youth.