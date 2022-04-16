Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen visited Bandung to meet with West Java Governor

This week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen visited the capital of Indonesia’s West Java province Bandung to meet with West Java Governor, Ridwan Kamil.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, Denmark and Indonesia have agreed to work together on renewable energy and affordable healthcare to have projects in West Java launched in connection with Indonesia’s G20 presidency.

Moreover, later this year, a Bandung Danish Ambassador’s badminton tournament will take place, the Embassy adds.