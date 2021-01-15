Danish badminton player defeats world champion at YONEX Thailand Open Super Event

Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt got off to a dream start in the opening round of the YONEX Thailand Open Super tournament.

Part of the Badminton world elite is gathered under strict corona restrictions in Bangkok to play three major tournaments. Two editions of the Thailand Open and the season finale. The first tournament got underway on Tuesday 12 January at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and is scheduled to go on until Sunday, January 17, 2021.

So far, Mia Blichfeldt has defeated world champion sixth-seeded Pusarla Sindhu on her return to international badminton. The Danish singles player won 16-21, 26-24, 21-13. Indian Pusarla Sindhu is number 7 in the world and became world champion in 2019, while Mia Blichfeldt is number 18 on the rankings.

China and Japan are not represented as the two countries have chosen to stay away due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

Source: BT