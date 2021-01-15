Malaysia declares Covid-19 state of emergency until 1 August

Malaysia has declared a national State of Emergency to battle the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed as many people in the past two months, as in the first 10 months of 2020 in Malaysia.

The Palace said on Tuesday 12 January that King Abdullah Ahmad Shah has assented to the government’s request for an Emergency order that will be effective up to 1 August, or earlier should Covid-19 cases come under control.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses that the spread of Covid-19 in the country is at a very critical stage and there is need to decree an Emergency Proclamation,” the royal comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a press statement.

