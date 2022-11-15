Danish design company Bolia.com opens first ever flagship store in Singapore

Danish design company Bolia.com has announced to have joined forces to bring New Scandinavian Design to Singapore and invites to a Grand Opening on 1 December.

Bolia “welcomes you to a little corner of our world – where beautiful Scandinavian design with a sustainable and creative onset come together at Bolia’s first ever flagship store in Asia.”

The company encourages everyone to join them in celebrating the new addition to the Design Collection portfolio of Danish lifestyle and discover a collection of furniture and home accessories.

Information and registration: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=gE5A-Dm-a0606-ZAeRTmKYH4okj7qcpMm51FmC0yavVUMEcyVEVSWTdKWUQ0SU1FVExHWE5JMDlGQi4u&mc_cid=9970aa639b&mc_eid=780913ea02