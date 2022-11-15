International relations / Norway / Vietnam

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security welcomes new Norwegian Ambassador

The Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam, Hilde Solbakken and General To Lam, Minister of Public Security. Photo by the Embassy of Norway in Vietnam Facebook page.

The Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, General To Lam, organized a reception to welcome the new Norwegian Ambassador designated to Vietnam, Hilde Solbakken on Monday, 14 November 2022.

According to Vietnam Plus, the Ambassador emphasized that she will strive to enhance the Vietnam-Norway bilateral relationship in general and between Norwegian law enforcement agencies and the ministry in particular.

In addition, “Norway enjoyed the existing dialogue mechanism between Norway and Vietnam, both bilaterally and through G4 (the Group of four Embassies of Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland in Vietnam) on human rights issues,” writes the Embassy of Norway in Vietnam on its Facebook page.

For the Minister part, Lam suggested that both countries should continue to strengthen collaboration in the various fields including education, tourism, sports, culture, and more as well as work together on other potential cooperation.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/minister-of-public-security-receives-norwegian-ambassador/243877.vnp

