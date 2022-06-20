Danish diplomat delivers EU goods ahead of 618 Grand Promotion in China

Ahead of the 618 Grand Promotion, JD.com invited ambassadors and senior diplomats from the EU Delegation to China and seven European countries, Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovenia, to deliver European products to Chinese consumers.

The initiative celebrates the China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs), by which a total of 100 agricultural products from China and the EU each will be legally protected from each other’s geographical areas. Many products delivered through JD’s initiative this time were also on the list and are well received by Chinese consumers on JD.com, such as Comté from France, Tokaji from Hungary, Prosecco from Italy, and green wine from Portugal, among others.

The Danish Ambassador to China, H.E. Thomas Østrup Møller, presented Danish cookies to a lucky customer, Mr. Jin, in the garden of the ambassador’s residence. Ambassador Møller mentioned, “JD.com has made Danish products accessible for Chinese consumers, such as Danish probiotics and health products from Camette, and Denps milk powder; and many Danish food products in the Denmark National Pavilion are amongst the top performers on JD.com.” During JD’s 618 pre-sales period, the transaction volume of Danish food products grew by 98 percent YOY.

Source: JD.com