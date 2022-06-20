Chinese citizen visiting family in Denmark arrives back in Shanghai with COVID-19

An unidentified Chinese citizen who visited his family in Denmark arrived back in Shanghai, China with COVID-19, shine reported in its statistical overview last week.

The city reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, six local asymptomatic infections, six imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine while the other two were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

No fatalities were reported.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on June 2.

The second case is a Chinese person studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The third case is a Chinese person visiting relatives in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on June 15.

Source: Shine