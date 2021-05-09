Danish golf women amongst the top in Thai golf competition with $1.6 million in prizes

The two Danish golf players Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Nicole Broch Larsen are amongst the top players at the moment in the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament, media BT reports.

The tournament in Thailand ends on Sunday and there is $ 1.6 million in the prize pool.

After the first round, Nanna Koerstz Madsen is in a shared third place, while Nicole Broch Larsen is in a shared eighth place. Nanna Koerstz Madsen is number 56 on the world rankings while Nicole Broch Larsen is number 98 in the world.

The two Thai golfers, Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul are splitting first place at the moment. They went first round in eight strokes under par.