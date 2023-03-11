Danish long time resident of Vietnam writes thriller

Thomas Bo Pedersen, Danish businessman in Vietnam for many years and former Danish diplomat, has written a thriller “The Hanoi Revenge” which will be particularly exciting reading for any Nordic person having stayed in South East Asia.

The Hanoi Revenge by Thomas Bo Pedersen, Danish businessman in Vietnam for many years and former Danish diplomat, starts with the brutal murder of the Danish ambassador in Thailand, Franz Heimann – the Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladets adds “DURING SEX ORGY”.

The ambassador was indeed found murdered in a dubious side street hotel in Bangkok. The Thai police quickly write off the murder as a jealousy murder, committed by Heimann’s Thai mistress. The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs hastily sweeps the embarrassing case under the carpet.

However, the reality turns out to be far more sensitive and with far-reaching international political consequences.

A Danish alcoholic journalist in Bangkok discovers that the death of the Danish ambassador is a central piece in a terrorist plot that implicates both the Danish royal family and the President of the United States. An act of revenge that has its real cause in the atrocities of the Vietnam War.

The book contains several fascinating narrative sequences that magically interweave fiction, concrete events and real people into a stinging suspense novel.

“No one will recognize themselves in my novel, but some may think they recognize others,” Thomas Bo Pedersen warns his readers.

With the author’s many years of work as a diplomat for Denmark, “The Hanoi Revenge” is not only a breathtakingly exciting novel, but also an unmerciful revelation of the culture of the Danish Foreign Service itself.

Before reading the whole book, I read the haevnen_fra_hanoi-kapitel_5 which the publisher offers for free. Then I just had to read the whole book from the top. It took me to the early hours of this morning to finish it, but I just couldn’t put it down.

“The Hanoi Revenge” was released on March 7, 2023.

Price: DKK 249.

More details: http://www.mondogrande.dk/haevnen-fra-hanoi

About Thomas Bo Pedersen

Thomas Bo Pedersen, born in 1955, started his career as a journalist, working among others at the since closed down Danish newspaper Det Fri Aktuelt. For a major part of his life he worked, however, in diplomacy and with international business management.

He was employed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a press officer in 1994, and the following year moved to the diplomatic service. Since then, in 1996, he was seconded to the Danish embassy in Bangladesh with responsibility for several sector programs under Danida auspices.

In 1999, he was called home to the job as ministerial secretary for three development ministers – first Poul Nielson, then Jan Trøjborg and then Anita Bay Bundegaard.

After a period in Denmark’s Export Council, in 2002 Thomas Bo Pedersen was posted as head of the trade department at the Danish embassy in Hanoi.

In 2006 he joined as CEO of Mascot Int. Vietnam, with the task of establishing and developing the production of workwear for the Danish parent company.

In Thomas Bo Pedersen’s own words:

“I faithfully pedaled in the hamster wheel of the Foreign Service for a full 12 years and then took a leave of absence for 7 years – until a student assistant from the Personnel Office informed me of my resignation ‘due to lack of interest in rejoining the Foreign Service’ with a helpful reminder that ‘confidentiality remains in force after the end of the service’.

Under his leadership, the Mascot company in Vietnam grew and a new Mascot company in Laos was added. The Mascot empire had by the end of 2022 around 3,500 employees.

In 2011, Thomas Bo Pedersen was awarded Prince Henrik’s Medal of Honor for “his outstanding efforts in the development of relations between Denmark and Vietnam”.

In 2018, Thomas Bo Pedersen was also awarded a medal of honor from the Vietnamese government as a “role model for foreign investors in Vietnam.”

He is now retired, living in Copenhagen, hopefully working on his next surprises.