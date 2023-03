Thailand is expecting between 25 million and 30 million overseas visitors in 2023, due to the rebound of its important travel segment, stated the Tourism Minister of Thailand, Pipat Ratchakitprakan.

The estimated visitor numbers can be compared to the record-setting almost 40 million visitors before the pandemic in 2019.

Thailand had 4.2 million overseas visitors during the January-February period this year, according to the ministry.

Source: travelandtourworld.com