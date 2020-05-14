Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong cancels Sunday service

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong announced in its newsletter, that the Sunday service has been cancelled due to continuous restrictions of the coronavirus.

“We were too optimistic and hasty when we announced that there would be a service the 17 May,” said the Seamen’s Church in their newsletter.

But instead of cancelling the event totally, the Seamen’s Church has planned to host a short digital Sunday service instead.

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong also announced that it still plans to host a Sunday service the 31 May 2020 at 11. The service will be filled with comfort and singing – afterwards there will be served lunch.