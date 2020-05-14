Wärtsilä Regas modules supplied for China’s first new built FSRU

The technology group Wärtsilä published an official statement on the latest accomplishment of successfully managed and completed delivery of three large-scale regasification modules for China’s first new built LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), on 12 May 2020.

The ‘Transgas Power’, the vessel, was built at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai for Greek operator Dynagas. Delivery of the modules was completed on 28 March and the FSRU was launched two days later.

Wärtsilä designed the modules and sourced the required equipment, including valves and instruments, from suppliers around the world. The contract to fabricate the units was awarded to the Cosco shipyard in Qidong, China in September 2018. The work has been managed and coordinated from Wärtsilä’s office in Asker, Norway. The completed products were delivered on time and with high quality.

Project Manager Geir Kirkemo, Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine said “Building Regas modules is something of a jigsaw puzzle. However, thanks to detailed planning, excellent teamwork, open communication, and great cooperation we delivered the project to the client’s full satisfaction and on schedule. We always aim to be the best possible partner to our customers, which apart from offering technical solutions at the highest level, involves listening closely to the client, and striving always to fulfil his expectations,”

Ms WenQing Zang, Manager Supply Department at Hudong-Zhonghua said “A big thank you to the Wärtsilä project team for their great efforts and good work that has been performed. You have gone the extra mile for us, and the cooperation has been smooth, allowing us to make a successful delivery of the ship to the owner,”

The three regasification modules weigh 450, 80, and 240 tonnes. In addition, Wärtsilä also supplied related regasification equipment comprising pumps, heat exchangers, valves, and instrumentation for installation in the engine room. A second FSRU being built at the same yard for Dynagas, also featuring Wärtsilä regasification modules, is scheduled for delivery in mid-July 2020.

The original contract with Wärtsilä was signed in September 2017. The regasification system supplied is based on the use of seawater and steam as energy sources, and water/glycol as the energy carrier in a combined loop. The plant consists of three trains, each with a capacity of 250 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) or approximately 500 m3/h, and a common suction drum.

Wärtsilä LNG Regasification technologies are noted for their efficiency, robustness, and operational flexibility. They are available using either closed-loop technology, utilising steam as the energy provider, open-loop with seawater as the energy provider, or combined loop using both. The intermediate heating medium can be water/glycol or propane. Wärtsilä also offers modularised regasification plants for jetty installations.