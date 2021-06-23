Danish water treatment specialist showcases at Singapore International Water Week

The Danish water treatment specialist Aquaporin is exhibiting the company’s latest products and solutions at their virtual booth at the all-virtual Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) which runs from 21 June to 2 July.

SIWW is a global platform where companies can share and co-create innovative water solutions and Aquaporin will also be connecting with visitors through the virtual Meeting Hub.

During a scheduled Technology Showcase session visitors can learn how Aquaporin Inside forward osmosis technology can be used to optimize industrial wastewater treatment by showcasing some of its global forward osmosis projects.

Aquaporin will also share the company’s recent development of forward osmosis containerized solutions (FOCS) which is designed for decentralized wastewater concentration and water recycling suitable for many different applications including landfill leachate concentration, challenging wash water concentration, and valuables’ recovery.

Source: Filtration+Separation