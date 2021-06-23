IKEA Thailand celebrates Swedish midsummer with delicious menu

The Swedish Midsummer celebration takes place in June and is a celebration of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It is one of the most celebrated holidays in Sweden and from flowers to folk costumes, the festival is a visual feast full of colorful tablecloths, dishware, and food.

To participate in the festivities, IKEA Thailand is serving up a treat of delicious Swedish summer foods at a special price at IKEA Thailand’s restaurants.

The special midsummer dishes include Salmon fillet, midsummer yogurt Ice cream, midsummer yogurt smoothie, Open-faced marinated salmon sandwich, and Yogurt with lingonberry.

The lavish midsummer treats are available until 30 June.

