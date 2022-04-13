DBAS webinar: Maersk – Global Supply Chains in Transformation

The Danish Business Association Singapore invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled “Maersk – Global Supply Chains in Transformation” on April 27.

More about the webinar, DBAS writes:

At DABS we are very pleased to announce our longtime sponsor Maersk will be hosting our next event.

On the agenda is a conversation and discussion about supply chains, decarbonization, digitalization, and more under the headline Maersk – Global Supply Chains in Transformation.

The Covid-19 crisis has revealed the fragility of the modern supply chain. Right now global supply chains are undergoing a dramatic transformation. It is foreseen that diverse sourcing and digitization will be the key to building stronger, smarter supply chains and ensuring a lasting recovery.

If you are curious to hear what Maersk and Rene Piil Pedersen take on this, sign up for the in-person event in the buildings of Maersk Singapore Pte. Ltd.

