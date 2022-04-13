Finland and Ho Chi Minh City step up cooperation

On April 7, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Finland’s Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto.

During the reception, Chairman Phan Van Mai noted that HCMC highly values Finland’s experience and strength in education and wishes to bolster cooperation with the Nordic nation in education, science-technology development, and especially planning and innovation.

Moreover, Chairman Phan Van Mai proposed that Finland help HCMC re-evaluate its education system to build a human resources strategy serving a sustainable development plan of the city.

According to Ambassador Keijo Norvanto, Finland will cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in specific public and private projects which would be helpful to the city’s development in the coming time. The Ambassador also noted that he believes that the bilateral cooperation will greatly contribute to the development of the Finland-Vietnam partnership.

Source: Vietnam Plus