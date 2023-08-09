Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Sweden

Storm continues to sweep over the Nordics

- by Miabell Mallikka -

Strong winds, intense rain and landslides has hit parts of the Nordic region, knocking out power lines, flooding villages and bringing public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas.

The storm, which has been called “Hans,” hit Sweden late on Sunday, August 6, and reached Norway on Monday. Parts of Denmark and Finland has also been affected.

In southern Norway, floods and landslides blocked roads and halted key train services. Norwegian emergency services evacuated hundreds of people in various locations on Tuesday, August 8.

