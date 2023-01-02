International tourists expect visa relaxation for traveling to Vietnam

At the entry of 2023, many international tourists are planning their trip to visit several cities of Vietnam. Regions like Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Mui Ne are some of their to-go destinations.

“I want to experience kiteboarding in Mui Ne in February…and I’ve already seen more of Vietnam than my home country,” said Jesper Korsgaard from Sweden.

In addition, tourists shared with VN Express International that they hope the Vietnamese government will consider necessary policies on the visa relaxation as well as improve the quality of tourist services.

“Vietnam is a beautiful country and I need a longer visa to explore remote parts of the country where I have never been,” Thompson from the United States said.

The visa aspect also was supported by local tourism businesses as Vietnam’s tourism industry revealed 2023’s target to be eight million foreign tourists.

Though, in 2022, the country only received 3.6 million tourists or 70% of its target.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/travel/foreign-tourists-plan-2023-visits-to-vietnam-with-expectations-about-visa-relaxation-4554939.html