45 dead from “Nalgae” storm in Philippines

The storm “Nalgae” hit the Philippines’s Maguindanao province on Friday, 28, 2022, led to at least 45 deaths from flood and landslides, plus dozens are still missing.

“Based on the assessment on the ground, at that specific site, there were many (who got buried). The number might hit 80, but we are hoping it won’t reach that number,” said Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao (BARMM).

Nalgae has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 130 kph.

Several domestic and international flights were canceled, some schools were forced to close and buses had to stop running.

The state weather agency warned the capital Manila and nearby provinces of widespread flooding and landslides this weekend as the storm is heading to the South China Sea.

