EU to discuss Covid restrictions over arrivals from China

The European Union (EU) members are scheduled to discuss a joint response to arrivals from China in the upcoming week.

“Sweden is seeking a common policy for the entire EU when it comes to the introduction of possible entry restrictions”, the Swedish government, as the rotating EU presidency from 1 January, 2023, said in a statement.

As China’s decision to loosen its Zero-Covid policy on 8 January 2023, many countries expressed their worries citing that the current situation in China has not recovered well.

For instance, the Spanish health minister Carolina Darias shared in a press conference that:

“A major concern lies in the possibility of new variants appearing in China that have not been controlled.”

However, Spain along with France and Italy already imposed Covid testing requirements from travelers from China while Germany said no need for routine tests, but only a coordinated system to monitor variants across European airports.

Unlike Morocco, which announced a ban on anyone arriving from China despite their nationality.

