Vietnam expects tropical depression storm

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Vietnam’s Central Weather Agency forecasted that a tropical depression storm that took shape in the Philippines’s Luzon Island will strengthen and enter Vietnam.

According to the Tuoi Tre News, there are two scenarios for the movement direction of the expected storm, Nguyen Van Huong, head of the center’s Weather Forecasting Department, said.

In the first scenario, Vietnam’s mainland might be less affected if the storm moves northward and hits mainland China.

Though, the second scenario would leave Vietnam’s northern and north-central parts with heavy rains if the storm moves to the west towards Vietnam.

“These are quite far-fetched scenarios, so people need to follow updated forecasts in days to come,” Huong said.

While the authorities are preparing plans for safeguard and rescue, both locals and international people who are in Vietnam are advised to keep an eye on the updating forecast.

