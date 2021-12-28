Denmark has implemented new procedures for entering the country

Because of the rising number of covid cases Denmark has from the 27 December implemented new requirements when travelling into Denmark.

From now on, travelers without permanent residency in Denmark will have to be tested either with a PCR-test no longer than 72 hours before departure, or with an Antigen-test no more than 48 hours before departure. This requirement will also apply to vaccinated travelers. Recently infected persons are exempted, however. People with permanent residency in Denmark can choose themselves whether they want to test ahead of their journey or do it in Denmark where they are allow to do the test maximum 24 hours after arrival.

Not abiding to these rules will issue a fine of 3500 DKR.

The intention of the new precautions, according to The Danish Ministry of Health, is to slow the spread of the Omicron mutation in Denmark. The global rise in Omicron cases means that the chances of new clusters brought in by travelers also surge. Therefore, new measures have been instigated.