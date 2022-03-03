Denmark is honoring civil society in Myanmar

In connection with World NGO Day on 27 February, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar honored the civil society in Myanmar.

World NGO Day is dedicated to recognizing and honoring all non-governmental and nonprofit organizations and the people behind them.

In a statement, the Embassy sent their huge thanks and appreciation to the many local and international NGOs in Myanmar who strive to protect and promote civil, social, and human rights and to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in dire need.

Since 2021, Denmark has contributed DKK 70 million (USD 11 million) to the NGOs to help mitigate the impact of economic hardship and the political instability facing the people of Myanmar, the Embassy noted.