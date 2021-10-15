Denmark remains committed to saving jobs and fighting the pandemic in Myanmar

In a recent statement, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar affirms the country’s continuing commitment to save jobs and fight the pandemic in Myanmar.

Through the Danish ‘Responsible Business Fund’, Denmark has throughout the Covid-19 crisis enabled local garment factories to reorganize their facilities for the production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) – medical grade masks and isolation gowns – to the benefit of local businesses, workers, and vulnerable communities at risk of contracting the virus, the Embassy states.

Moreover, the Embassy writes:

Denmark remains committed to combating the covid-19 pandemic. To this date, Denmark has donated more than 6 million vaccine doses through COVAX to the global fight against the pandemic, which also covers access to covid-9 vaccines in Myanmar.

The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar has:

Placed orders worth USD 1.500.000 for the production of medical-grade masks and isolation gowns at 11 local garment factories in Myanmar.

Donated more than 3.228.000 reusable face masks and 90.000 isolation gowns to at-risk local communities.

Enabled more than 600 factory workers, the majority of whom are women, to keep their job and earn an income to sustain the livelihood of their families.