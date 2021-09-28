Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar welcomes new Head of Missions

On 27 September, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar welcomed the Embassy’s new head of mission, Mr. Anders Graugaard who recently arrived in Myanmar ready to take the helm of the Danish Embassy.

“Yesterday, I arrived in beautiful and lush Yangon. I am glad to be here to continue the Danish government’s efforts at such a critical time of supporting the restoration of Myanmar’s path to democracy,” the Ambassador said.

The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar opened on 1 August 2014 and is housed in the Nordic House in Yangon, where all the Nordic countries, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden share an embassy building.

The embassy works with the many different aspects of the cooperation between Denmark and Myanmar in particular in areas including development cooperation with Myanmar, support for Danish companies in their activities in Myanmar, and citizen service for Danish citizens in the country.