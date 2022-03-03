Singapore and Norway – Working together for the Environment

Singapore and Norway are working together for the environment and during a meeting in mid-February, Norwegian Ambassador Eivind Homme and Singapore’s Minister of Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu discussed key areas including smart cities, circular economy, recycling, carbon capture, and storage, as well as green shipping and Decarbonization.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, the Ambassador’s meeting with the Minister also covered the implementation of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, including discussions on how the two countries and Norwegian and Singaporean companies can work together to achieve green transformation and sustainability.

The conversation also touched upon Sustainable Ocean Management and ASEAN environmental cooperation, as well as the UN Fifth Environmental Assembly where Norway and Singapore hope for a decision to establish a negotiation committee for a global agreement on marine litter and plastic pollution.

The meeting confirmed that Norway and Singapore are green partners, at home and on the international stage, the Embassy noted.