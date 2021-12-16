Danish livelihood support local farmers in Myanmar’s Southern Shan State

To help improve the livelihood of small-scale farmers in Myanmar, Denmark supports the Myanmar Institute for Integrated Development (MIID) to strengthen the resilience of rural communities in Southern Shan State.

The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar said in a recent statement that a key part of the program is to expand and develop the traditional home gardening concept amongst the women in the local communities. To date, Denmark has provided technical support for home gardening as well as seeds and fertilizers to 132 households in ten villages.

The home gardening concept aims to provide a source of safe and nutritious food at low cost, that enhances the resilience of the households in times of distress, as well as enables the households to generate some extra income through surplus sales, the Embassy stated.