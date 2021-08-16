Denmark / International relations / Myanmar

Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar honoring Myanmar Youth

Photo: Irrawaddy via the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar

On 12 August, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar marked International day by honoring Myanmar Youth with the following statement: 

Last November, nearly five million Myanmar youths exercised their right to vote as first-time voters. Happy to exercise their democratic rights, these young people have since faced disappointment seeing their votes disregarded. 

Many therefore took to the streets to peacefully call for the restoration of their rights and freedoms. Then, as the third wave of Covid-19 hit Myanmar, the youth once again took the lead. Many have become front-line volunteers, selflessly aiding the sick and those in need.

On this International Youth Day, we pay tribute to the young people of Myanmar for their efforts to protect their communities during times of crisis.

