Denmark’s only participant in the Beijing Winter PL infected with covid-19

Denmark’s only participant in the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games in China has shortly before departure to Beijing tested positive for covid-19, media Nordjyske writes.

21-year-old Adam Nybo, who competes in alpine sit-ski had a follow-up test which confirmed the positive result and he has therefore been forced to postpone his departure. This means that the parathlete will miss the opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday 4 March.

“It’s insanely unfortunate and I’m very sorry. That was what was not supposed to happen. However, I already feel like I’m improving and I believe I should probably get ready to get out there and compete,” Adam Nybo says

“Until then, I prepare as best I can from home by, among other things, adjusting my circadian rhythm,” he adds.

To be able to travel into China and participate in the Winter Paralympic Games, Adam Nybo must test negative four days in a row.

Elite manager in Parasport Denmark Michael Møllgaard Nielsen says, “If he arrives in the PL city on 8 March,” he will have the opportunity to train once before he is in action in the giant slalom on 10 March, and there are then two more days before his main race, slalom, on 12 March.”

“We expect that he will be able to perform his best” the elite manager adds.

Parasport Denmark is counting on Adam Nybo to be ready for his first competition on 10 March.

The Paralympic Games in Beijing will run from 4 March to 13 March.