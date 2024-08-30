Dusit Hotels and Resorts and Generatorand Freehand Hotels in partnership to boost global expansion in new markets

A new strategic partnership has been made between Generator and Freehand Hotels, an award-winning developer and operator of experiential hostels and boutique hotels in Europe and the USA, and Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies.

The two companies have formed a strategic partnership to combine their development resources and drive sustainable international growth for their respective brands.

Under the partnership the companies will introduce one another to the markets in which they are strong. Generator and Freehand Hotels will introduce Dusit Hotels and Resorts in key European destinations. And Dusit Hotels and Resorts will likewise introduce Generator and Freehand Hotels to promising destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

“It’s a real win-win situation for both companies,” said Mr Siradej Donavanik, VP – Global Development, Dusit International.

“It broadens our development horizons without compromising our existing brand portfolios, allowing us to capitalise on prospects that might not align with our current brand offerings.

Generator and Freehand oversees a total of 21 global properties across Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK, and North America.

