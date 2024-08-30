Passengers lock crying child in airplane toilet on domestic flight in China

A controversial incident on a Chinese domestic flight from Guiyang to Shanghai has made headlines after two female passengers took the drastic measure of locking a crying child in the airplane toilet. The passengers, reportedly frustrated by the child’s constant crying, received permission from the child’s grandparents before filming the episode.

The video, which has gone viral, shows one of the women warning the child that she would be left alone if she continued to cry. The incident has sparked a global debate on child-rearing practices and public behavior. The airline, Juneyao Airlines, stated that the child’s mother understood the situation, given the disruption caused to other passengers. The episode has attracted media coverage from major outlets, including BBC and The Guardian.

Cultural clash between China and Denmark

This incident underscores the cultural differences in parenting between China and Denmark. In China, strict measures and public intervention in child-rearing are more common, with societal norms often supporting such actions as necessary for maintaining order. However, from a Danish perspective, such practices may seem extreme and even cruel.

Denmark generally favors gentle parenting methods and privacy, where public discipline is less accepted. Casper Wichmann, TV2’s China correspondent, highlights that while this approach may seem harsh to Danes, it reflects traditional Chinese views on child-rearing. Mette Thunø, a China studies lecturer, adds that ongoing discussions in China about public behavior and morality further illuminate these cultural differences.

Source: TV2