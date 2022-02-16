Embassy of Swedish Section office visited partner activities in Prey Veng Province

Last week the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh visited partners’ activities in Prey Veng Province.

Sweden is supporting Gender and Development for Cambodia (GADC Cambodia), through their program support to Diakonia Asia and together with International Women’s Development Agency (IWDA) a Gender Café and Men’s Dialogue was conducted with their target group through support by ANCP on the project name “Economic Empowerment of Women in Small Scale Businesses “.

The purpose of Gender Café was to follow up on the progress of women’s businesses, address any challenges, and share plans that they want to accomplish. Additionally, this discussion has allowed women participants to share their related experiences to reflect how their male spouses have contributed or empowered them in making the decision and promoting gender equality within the households and communities, GADC Cambodia shares.

Simultaneously, the Men’s Dialogue aimed to provide men, as the women’s male spouse, opportunities to reflect what they have learned and to promote positive masculinity, respectful relationships, support women’s leadership, and end violence against women, GADC Cambodia adds.