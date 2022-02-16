NordCham Vietnam’s annual general meeting 2022

The 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordcham Vietnam will be held simultaneously in Hanoi and HCMC on 23 February.

About the event, NordCham Vietnam writes:

AGM this year will update you on 2021 key developments and strategic results and activity plan for 2022. We will also announce the election results for the 2022 Nordcham Vietnam’s Board Members and Honorary Auditors. Then, you are cordially invited to join us for a networking reception. Come meet our new Nordcham Board members, fellow members, and celebrate all we have achieved together!

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022 | From 3:00 PM

Hanoi: Sofitel Legend Metropole, 15 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem

HCMC: 2nd Floor, Sonatus Building, 15 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe, D1

2022 BOARD MEMBER APPLICATIONS

We strongly encourage members to actively participate in the activities of the chamber hereunder as board members. Members who are interested in running for the board should send your profile to us by 05:00 pm, 15th February.

For further discussion, please reach out to Nordcham Chairman, Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen via [email protected]

We look forward to your participation as Nordcham Vietnam continues our mission to promote trade and investment between the Nordic countries and serve as the “voice of Nordic business” in Vietnam. We are committed to our 2022 goal to be the most influential, strategic business association in Vietnam, driving innovation and sustainable growth and helping our members succeed. A community you want to join!

