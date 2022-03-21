Finland crowned world’s happiest nation for the fifth year

Finland is named the world’s happiest country for the fifth year in a row, according to The World Happiness Report 2022. Myanmar ends up very close to the bottom of the list as number 126 out of 146 countries. Denmark is in second place on the list of the world’s happiest countries. This is one place higher than in 2021 when Denmark was in third place.

The report, now in its 10th year, is based on a combination of several factors. They include the perception of the extent of corruption, generosity, freedom, life expectancy, social support, and gross domestic product per capita.

The countries are distributed based on data from the last three years. The latest list was completed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and Denmark are followed by Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Sweden.

Norway is in eighth place, Taiwan is in 26th place, and Singapore is in 27th place. The Philippines, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia are placed as numbers 60, 61, 72, 77, 81, 87, 95, and 114 on the list respectively.

The researchers behind the report have noted a general increase in the number of good deeds during the covid pandemic. Thus, the number of people who have helped a stranger, donated money to charity, or volunteered has grown in both 2020 and 2021 in general.

For young people under 30 in general, satisfaction with life has deteriorated in 2021, while conversely, it has improved for the age group over 60.

At the same time, the level of stress has increased by eight percent in 2020 and four percent in 2021 compared to the period before the pandemic, the report says.