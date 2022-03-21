Semco Maritime wins work on Taiwan’s Round 3 Offshore Wind Project

Denmark-based Semco Maritime has received an order from Swancor Renewable Energy for the execution of a conceptual design study for a 500MW offshore substation including jacket foundation in Taiwan.

The work will be carried out with assistance from the Vietnamese company PTSC M&C, Denmark’s ISC Consulting Engineers, and WSP from Taiwan.

ISC Consulting Engineers will be responsible for the conceptual design and layout of the offshore substation and jacket structure.

PTSC M&C will contribute with the estimation of construction and fabrication for the offshore substation and jacket and with input to the overall project programme.

WSP acts as an auxiliary arm to the project, which means that they will assist with the local supply chain, thereby ensuring compliance with local content requirements and smooth project development.

WSP will also help deal with the Taiwanese authorities and ensure that the conceptual design study and documentation will comply with local standards and requirements.

The conceptual design project documentation will be prepared partly in Denmark and partly in Taiwan.

Semco Maritime said; “We will try to include as much locally manufactured equipment in the Conceptual Design project as possible and in compliance with required standards for the offshore substation and balance of plant.

“Together with our close partners PTSC M&C, ISC Consulting Engineers, and WSP we are very happy to be part of the early design phase of the Formosa IV project and look forward to a successful cooperation with Swancor Renewable Energy.”