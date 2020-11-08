Finland educates Burmese politicians in democracy



Finland funds Myanmar School of Politics through Demo Finland. MySoP does important work training representatives from different political parties and backgrounds to work together.

Over 200 alumni of the NIMD/Demo Finland Myanmar Democracy School alumni have been nominated to run in Myanmar’s general elections. Representing 37 different political parties, these alumni have all had the chance to learn and grow in the neutral, respectful, multiparty setting offered by Myanmar School of Politics – NIMD.