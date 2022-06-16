Finland’s hope for Philippines: Upholding international law and rule-based order

Finland emphasized that it hopes the Philippines through the upcoming administration will continue to uphold the international law and rules-based order, especially with Manila’s position in the Ukraine-Russia war.

President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with more diplomats, including the Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines Juha Markus Pyykkö, Norway Chargé d’Affaires Bjorn Jahnsen, Ambassador of Hungary to the Philippines Dr. Titanilla Toth, and Ambassador of South Africa to the Philippines Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe.

Finland shares a land-border with Russia spanning 1,300 kilometers. Pyykkö said the war “has totally changed the security situation” in Finland, highlighting that its a “global international issue.”

“As a [European Union]-member state, we want to work with upholding international law and international rules-based order and at this juncture, I raised the Russian aggression against Ukraine because that is [a] severe breach of international law and the international-rule based order,” Pyykkö said.

Earlier in February, Russia invaded Ukraine, which resulted in over 4.9 million individuals from Ukraine to seek refuge in other countries. According to a BBC News report, Ukraine had wanted to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which Russia was against because it wanted Ukraine to maintain “its neutral status.”

Source: Philstar Global