Danish 3D printing company COBOD and its Asia Pacific footprint

Danish COBOD 3D printers have a strong Asia Pacific footprint with an office in Kuala Lumpur, a news report said recently.

COBOD is headquartered in Denmark and count world leading companies like General Electric and PERI among their shareholders. COBOD has an Asia-Pacific regional office in Kuala Lumpur.

COBOD Asia Pacific regional general manager, Simon Klint Bergh, said the new arrangements provides the company with a stronger Asia Pacific footprint.

At the same time the company is making inroads in other countries that use 3D printing technology.

Australia’s construction industry is on the cusp of a 3D printing revolution.

Melbourne-based company Fortex has inked an exclusive partnership with COBOD International to bring the world-leading BOD2 3D construction printing technology to Australian shores.

Fortex CEO David Lederer said COBOD 3D construction printers deliver faster, greener, more durable homes and commercial buildings, with greater design freedom than conventional building methods.

Source: Climate Control News