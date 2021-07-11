Finnish Communist party praises CPC’s progress

Sharing the same political and economic ideology, Juha-Pekka Vaisanen, chairperson of the Communist Party of Finland salutes the Communist Party of China for its “inspiring work” in a recent episode of CPC Dialogue.

The Communist Party of Finland (SKP) was founded in the mid-1980s by the former opposition of the old Communist Party of Finland (1918–1992). SKP has never been represented in the Finnish parliament, but the party has had local councilors in some municipalities, including the city councils of major cities such as Helsinki and Tampere.

In the video, the Finnish politician said it is highly motivating that China has abolished absolute poverty under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. He also said that the Communist Party of China is showing that a communist party is necessary in today’s world in fighting against anti-human, anti-peace, and anti-democratic ideas.

Juha-Pekka Vaisanen also said the CPC has strengthened the international communists and workers’ network and movement. “We are in the Marxist struggle to change the world with the workers, who are now more united than ever,” Juha-Pekka Vaisanen said.

SKP has 2500 members in Finland while the Communist Party of China has well over 95 million members.

Source: China Daily