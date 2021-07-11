Sweden and Malaysia hosted seminar on sustainable transportation

On 7 July, the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Transport Malaysia hosted a digital seminar on ‘Sustainable Transportation: Meeting the Urban Challenge’.

The virtual seminar was hosted in collaboration with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and Internet of Things Institute (MARii), Scania Southeast Asia, Volvo Car Malaysia, Volvo Trucks Malaysia, and ABB and attended by more than 90 participants locally and internationally.

The webinar started with a welcoming speech by H.E Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia, and followed by the opening address by Ms. Normah Binti Osman, Deputy Secretary-General (Policy), Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

In total six distinguished speakers were invited from various organizations to share their expertise and insights on electric transport solutions, Autonomous Vehicle (AV) ecosystems, and micro-mobility such as electric bikes and scooters.

The webinar aimed to provide the participants with solutions as regards to better energy consumption and cost reduction in infrastructure while meeting the mobility demands of a growing population and improving quality of life.

The webinar also discussed issues such as connectivity routes for short-distance travel to the community zones and making mobility affordable so that the local community will adapt to new modes of travel instead of driving.