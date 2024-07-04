First Indonesian Festival in Copenhagen

The Indonesian Festival Copenhagen, held at Rådhuspladsen (City Hall Square), captivated 16,000 visitors with cultural performances, cuisine, handicrafts, and various environmental preservation initiatives from Indonesia.

The Indonesian Festival Copenhagen was the culmination of a series of promotional activities organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Copenhagen from June 24 to 29, 2024. Alongside the festival, the integrated promotion included the Indonesia Investment Forum on June 27, 2024, in collaboration with Danish Industry.

The Indonesian Festival Copenhagen featured 27 booths offering Indonesian food, products, and handicrafts. In addition, there are also several travel agencies offering tour packages to Indonesia, including the Save Orangutan Foundation, a foundation from Denmark that opened a booth and utilized the Indonesian Festival Copenhagen to promote orangutan conservation campaigns.

As the first Indonesian Festival in Denmark, this event eased the longing of Indonesians living in Denmark​ for many years. It also attracted Indonesians from nearby countries like Sweden and Norway, who traveled to Copenhagen to attend.

The festival was opened by the Indonesian Ambassador Dewi Wahab, who expressed appreciation to the City Council of Copenhagen and all sponsors supporting the event, including the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bank Indonesia, Ministry of Investment, Batang Integrated Industrial Zone, Bank Mandiri, ASDP, and Singapore Airlines.

Ambassador Dewi Wahab hopes the Indonesian Festival Copenhagen can become an annual event due to the warm reception from the Danish community, especially in Copenhagen. Jens-Kristian Lütken, Mayor of Employment and Integration of Copenhagen, commended the Indonesian community in Denmark for their positive contribution to the city’s diversity.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia